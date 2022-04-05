28 teams to participate in Ekiti Obas Cup Football Competition – Organiser

No fewer than 28 teams have indicated interest in participating in the maiden edition of Ekiti Oba Under 18 Football Competition, scheduled to hold in Ekiti.

The Lead Organiser of the competition, Alhaji Quozeem Oladapo, said this on Tuesday while briefing newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.

Oladapo listed the teams as: Onisan FC, Ewi FC, Ogoga FC, Olukere FC, Oloye FC, Oluyin FC, Asaba FC, Owa-Ooye Okemesi FC, Onigede FC and Alaaye Oke Ayedun FC.

Others, according to him, are: Alara of Aramoko FC, Apalufin FC, Arinjale FC, Onire FC, Ajero FC, Olufaki FC, Oluloro FC, Elekole FC, Owatapa FC and Olu Itapaji FC.

The teams also include: Onijowa FC, Alara of Ara FC, Onifisin FC, Ajero FC, Olukoro FC, Olupoti FC, Ologotun FC and Oore FC.

Oladapo said that at a meeting with stakeholders, it was agreed that registration for the competition, also known as Ekiti Unity Cup, should commenced on April 1.

He said that the Under 18 football competition proper would hold between April 27 and May 31.

According to him, the competition will feature teams representing traditional rulers of various towns and communities across the state. (NAN)

