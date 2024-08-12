273 Army officers jostle for senior staff course

No fewer than 273 Army Officers on Sunday began a week-long Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination(SSCQE),held at the Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna State

By Mohammed Tijjani

No fewer than 273 Army Officers on Sunday began a week-long Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination(SSCQE),held at the Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the examination is being conducted by the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army.



The President of the Examination Board, Maj.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe, said it was a major prerequisite for the officers to attend the Senior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji and other Staff Colleges overseas.



He stressed the need for the officers to qualify for the course required no further emphasis.

Aligbe, who is the Commander, TRADOC, said , “I believe that while majority of you are on first attempt, others are attempting the examination for the second or third time.”

He assured all the candidates that they can pass the examination without resorting to illegal or fraudulent means.



Aligbe informed them that a team of competent and dedicated members of the examination panel had worked in the past one week to prepare it.

He said, ”They tried to put together what I regard as fair and acceptable requirements and solutions for this examination.

“The requirements are fair enough for any serious-minded candidate to tackle successfully.

”I would like to emphasise that your performance in this examination is a key determinant of your progress in the Nigerian Army.

“It is therefore important that you all put in the seriousness and determination that would produce the best result.

“I would also like to assure you all of the absolute integrity and understanding of members of the examination panel and Directing Staff(DS).

Aligbe assured that all the serious-minded and hardworking candidates amongst them had nothing to fear.

He explained that the examination was not only about writing a tes, saying, ”it is an assessment of your present level of proficiency.

”It will also determine your capabilities to undertake higher responsibilities that may be assigned to you now and in future.

“Fortunately, you are well trained and most of you have been in one theatre of operation or the other and you all had enough time to prepare for the examination.

“There should therefore be no excuse for failure and I expect nothing short of 100 percent pass in this examination. “

Aligbe reminded the candidates that they were on a crucial assignment and their conduct during the examination could make or mar their careers.

“The secret to making it in this examination is to have absolute confidence in your abilities and a dogged determination to succeed in a legally acceptable way.

“There is no need to be pessimistic or contemplate failure, if you have prepared well for this examination.

“In fact, our desire is for all of you to pass and qualify for selection to the AFCSC.

“On our part, I assure you of our determination to carry out a meticulous and painstaking marking of your answer booklets and accurate recording of your marks.

“We shall be firm, but fair to all of you. I wish you all God’s guidance and success, “Aligbe said.

Earlier in his address, the Commander, Infantry Corps , Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede , said the importance of the examination cannot be over-emphasized.

He said that it was aimed at elevating the candidates to the middle cadre of the Nigerian Army.

Oluyede urged the candidates to put in their best in order to come out successful.

“Let me also remind you on the need to abide by the rules of the exam and the requirement to maintain highest level of integrity and discipline expected of officers and gentlemen, “Oluyede said.(NAN)

