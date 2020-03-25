27-year-old man jailed 12 months for cyber crime, $825 theft

A Federal High Court in Osogbo, on Wednesday, sentenced one Akinlade Dare, 27, to 12 months jail term with hard labour for cyber crime and stealing.



Dare had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing 825 US dollars.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Peter Lifu, sentenced the convict to Ilesa Correctional facilities due to the magnitude of the offences committed.



The EFCC Prosecutor, Mr Saleh Galadanchi, had told the court that the convict committed the offences on Oct. 14, 2019 at Club Secretariat, Iwo-Osogbo road, Osun.



Galadanchi said that the convict defrauded one Micheal Senqbusch the sum of $825 via fake document transactions.



He said that the offences contravened Sections (1)(b), Cap. 30 of Advanced Fee Fraud and other Related Offences, 2006.



Counsel to the convict, Mr Femi Fafowora, had prayed the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing his client. (NAN)