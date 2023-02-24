27 NOA officials in Jigawa take oath of neutrality at elections

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Twenty-seven Community Mobilisation Officers (COMOs) of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) observing the 2023 general elections in Jigawa took an oath of neutrality in Dutse on Friday.

The oath was administered by Barr. Ishaku Bwuyea, Head of Legal Department at the Jigawa office of INEC.

Bwuyea noted that the Electoral Law demanded that observers must take neutrality, loyalty and secrecy oath.

He said violation of the law attracted either N500,000 fine or one year imprisonment or both, or three year’s imprisonment without option of fine, depending on the circumstances.

Speaking shortly after the oath-taking, NOA Director in Jigawa, Malam Shuaibu Haruna, said the COMOs would observe the elections in the 27 local government areas of the state.

Haruna appealed for support from Nigerians to achieve peaceful conduct of the general elections and encouraged voters to turn out en-masse for the exercise on Saturday.

“The NOA in the past has carried out series of voter education to stimulate citizens on issues like Comprehensive Voter Register, collection of Permanent Voter Cards, voter apathy and the 2022 Electoral Act.

“It is a fact that our elections are usually marred by primordial factors like violent extremism, hate speeches, votes buying and selling, excessive void votes as well as voter apathy.

“The 2023 general elections have come with a lot of innovation, especially with the enactment of the Electoral Act 2022, which seeks to bridge the gap that existed in previous elections,’’ Haruna said.

He explained that the NOA had intensified its voter education campaign across the state to ensure that people participated in the elections.

“Considering the recent naira redesign and cashless policy of the CBN, and the attendant reactions indicating the likelihood of voter apathy, NOA intensified its voter education in all parts of the state,’’ he said.

The director assured that with the remaining hours to the elections, the NOA would continue to leverage on its various structures and platforms to effectively mobilise, sensitise and enlighten citizens to vote.

“I call on NOA local officers that as critical stakeholders in election management, you are duty bound to be neutral in discharging your responsibilities,’’ Haruna said. (NAN)