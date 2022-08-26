27 ADC state chairmen pass Vote of No Confidence on Nwosu

By Diana Omueza

Twenty-seven state chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), have passed a Vote of No Confidence on the National Chairman, Mr Ralph Nwosu, calling for his resignation.

This is contained in a communiqué co-signed by the chairmen and read to newsmen by Mr Kingsley Ogga, the Kogi ADC chairman on Friday in Abuja.

Ogga said that the decision was based on the fact that the tenure of the chairman would end on Aug. 28 and hence the need for him to step aside from the office.

He said that the state chairmen also wanted the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) to pave way for a caretaker committee to oversee the party’s affairs until a National Congress was held.

According to Ogga, the NWC should remain dissolved because its tenure has expired.

“Ralph Nwosu’s tenure is expected to end on Aug. 28. He has been the party chairman for good 17 years and constitutionally it is not even right.

“That is what we want and we have a communique on our demands. We don’t want this party to crumble, we have been rated as the third largest party in Nigeria, but the way the affairs are being handled is poor,” he said.

Ogga said that the chairmen wanted a caretaker committee immediately and a national convention be held within one month

Reacting, Nwosu expressed shock over the development, saying that election problem had long been resolved with the state party chairmen.

According to Nwosu, the NEC resolved that because of the upcoming election and because of the friction we had after our presidential primaries, we cannot afford to hold another convention at this time for the interest of the party.

“We have now decided to focus on our campaign because we don’t want any fragmentation.

“And the election for a new chairmanship of the party will come a year after now, the NEC all seated passed this and so on,” he said.

Nwosu also said that the party has taken certain decisions to enable it win the presidential poll in 2023 general elections.

He said that the party was also working to clinch at least 15 governorship seats as well as 60 per cent of the National Assembly seats and those of the States Houses of Assembly.

He said that the chairmen were being sponsored by foreign forces trying to distract the party from its target of winning the 2023 presidential poll.

Nwosu said that the party would remain unshaken in its quest to win the election.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

