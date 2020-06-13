269 Nigerians stranded in India arrive Lagos, Abuja

Share the news













The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), on Saturday, confirmed the arrival of 269 Nigerians that were stranded in India in Lagos and Abuja.

The commission, who announced their arrival on its Twitter handle, said that the the 269 Nigerians arrived Nigeria at 2:00 a.m.

NiDCOM said that evacuees were received from India at the Lagos and Abuja airports.

“103 in Lagos and 166 in Abuja passages arrived today, Saturday, June 13, at about 2:00 a.m, after a few hours of delay.

“All evacuees are now on compulsory 14 days Self Isolation according to the new Protocol, ” it said.

It was gathered that 103 evacuees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, while 166 others landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.(NAN)

