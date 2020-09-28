262 communities benefit from World Bank sponsored 741 projects in Zamfara

The Zamfara Agency for Community and Social Development (CSDP) said on Monday that it executed in 11 years, about 741 projects in 262 communities across the 14 local government areas of state.

The General Manager of the agency, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, who disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau, said the projects worth N2 billion were executed under the World Bank intervention.

Muhammad said that group-based societies also benefitted from the projects executed between 2009 and 2020.

According to him, the projects cut across health, education, environment sectors as well as skills acquisition and water, among others

.

He added that each of the projects cost not more than N5 million.

He said all the projects were implemented by either Community Project Management Committee (CPMC) or Group Project Management Committee (GPMC) under the supervision of the agency.

Mohammad further said that the gesture was to uplift the socio-economic status of the people, especially at the grassroots.

He said 235 projects were executed in education sector at over N811 million; 24 in rural electrification at the cost of N97.5 million; while the environment sector recorded 62 projects at N92.9 million.

“In the health sector 93 projects have been executed at the cost of N283.3 million; socio economic sector has 53 projects at the cost of N199.5 million; while transport recorded 14 projects at N90.4 million.

“Others include 185 water projects and 57 gender and vulnerable group projects which cost N291.5 and N163.9 million respectively,” he said.