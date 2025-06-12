26 Years of unbroken democracy a milestone for Nigeria – Oyebanji

Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has congratulated Nigerians on the celebration of the June 12 Democracy Day.

By Bolanle Lawal

Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has congratulated Nigerians on the celebration of the June 12 Democracy Day.

This is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, on Thursday in Ado Ekiti.

Oyebanji noted that 26 years of unbroken democracy was a great milestone for Nigeria as it confers huge respect on the country in the comity of nations

“Twenty years of unbroken democracy is a great milestone for Nigeria.

“This is phenomenal, it is a record and an indication that Nigerians appreciate democracy despite the odds,”he said.

The governor also hailed the pivotal role played by prominent democracy activists, including President Bola Tinubu, in the fight for the restoration of civil rule in Nigeria.

He noted that President Tinubu was a prominent voice for the revalidation of the result of the June 12, 1993 presidential election result won by Chief Moshood Abiola.

Oyebanji said providence had now placed Tinubu on the saddle to make Nigeria great through his Renewed Hope agenda.

The governor called for unflinching support of all Nigerians for the country to be restored to the path of prosperity.

Oyebanji also paid tributes to late Chief Abiola and other martyrs of democracy, noting that no efforts should be spared in ensuring that their deaths are not in vain.

He described June 12 as a watershed in the political history of Nigeria and a turning point in the nation’s political journey as a corporate entity.

