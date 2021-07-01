26-year-old man docked for attempting to steal from ATM

A 26-year-old man, Abiodun Ogunyinka, who allegedly attempted to steal from an Automated Teller Machines (ATM) on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Ogunyinka, a resident of Isolo, Lagos State, however, pleaded not guilty to intent to commit felony.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp.Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court the defendant committed the offence on May 19 at Isolo, Lagos State,

He said that the defendant attempted to commit felony by entering into the premises of Guaranty Trust Bank(GTB) to steal.

The police said that the defendant damaged the ATM.

He said that the police stormed the bank and the defendant was arrested.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 406(1)of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.S. Odusanya gave the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties as part of the bail condition.

Odusanya said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government(LASG).

She adjourned the case untill July 13. (NAN)

