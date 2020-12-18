2,560  rural women in Taraba to get cash grant – Farouq

By Chimezie Godfrey

Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development has said that at least 2,560 Rural Women in Taraba State will benefit from the Federal Government’s Rural Women Cash Grant.

The Minister said this at the flag off of the Grant in Jalingo, the Taraba State Capital on Thursday.

Acording to the Minister, who was represented by the Director Legal Services of the Ministry Barister Garba Haganawega noted that the grant is part of Pres. Buhari’s effort to liberate Nigerians from poverty.

“The special cash Grant for Rural Women programme being flagged off was introduced this year 2020 by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda.

“This includes the realization of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years,” she said.

She further noted that the Rural Women Cash Grant is designed as a one off cash grant of N20,000 to 150,000 of the most vulnerable and poor women in rural Nigeria.

According to her, the grant is expected to increase access to financial capital required for economic activities.

Farouq charged the recipients to make good use of the opportunity to increase their income, enhance their food security, and generally contribute towards improving their living standard.

Describing them as pillars in the society she added that with the support of the State Government for the programme the women will be on their way out of poverty into prosperity.

The Minister thanked the Taraba state Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku for the warm reception and partnership in inplementing the Social Investment Programmes in the State.

She revealed that a total of 17,803 poor and vulnerable house holds in the State have been enrolled under the Conditional cash Transfer Programme across a number of LGAs which include Argo kola, Gassol, Lau, Karin Lamido Bali, Issa, Ibi, Wukari, Gashaka, Sardauna and Takun.

She disclosed that Taraba State has received a total payment of N2,083,096,000.00 since the inception of the programme in the State.

In his remarks, the Governor who was represented at the flag off by the Comissioner of Women Affairs and Child Development, Hauwa Kwena Andeyangtso thanked the Minister and the Federal Government for the flag off stating that the grant will go a long way in alleviating poverty and empowering the women.

The Minister’s delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of the State, Engr. Haruna Manu who also expressed his gratitude and optimism that the grant will benefit the recipients.

Other dignitaries at the event include the Comissioner for Special Duties and Humanitrian Affairs Taninga Binga, and theHead of Service Mrs. Susan Nathan MNI, among other top goverment officials and representatives of the private sector.