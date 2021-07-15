2,530 driving licences ready for collection in A’Ibom

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 2,530 driving licences are ready for collection in Akwa Ibom.

The FRSC’s state Sector Commander, Mr Matthew Olonisaye, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Thursday.

Olonisaye urged applicants who were captured and given temporary driving licences to come forward and collect the valid one.

“As at today, we have 2,530 unclaimed driving licences in the state, for reasons which we don’t know.

“So, we enjoined members of the public, if anyone has applied for driving licence, we expect such person to go for the original.

“It is the original that shows that you have finished the processes and procedures of obtaining driving licence.

“It is not enough to go to the licencing office for physical capturing, collect the temporary card without having the original.

“So, we expect applicants that have been captured to go to the state Board of Internal Revenue Service and collect their original driving licences,” Olonisaye said.

He also announced that arrangements have been concluded to embark on aggressive enforcement of law and order against people driving without driving licence in the state.

He warned members of the public to ensure they comply with the rules and regulations guiding the operations on the road, noting that defaulters would be penalised.

“Currently we are making arrangements with the state Board of Internal Revenue Service to conduct aggressive enforcement of driving licences in the state to ensure that everybody that operates any form of automobile on the road is qualified to do so.

“Without a valid driving licence, it shows that you are not qualified to operate on the road. It is the licence that gives you the legal right to operate on the road,” the sector commander said.

Olonisaye urged motorists to drive with care during this raining season, adding that frictions between the tyres and the road was reduced when its rains.

He also appealed to them to ensure their wipers were functional to help them improve on visibility when it rains to avoid any unforeseen eventuality.

“We are currently in raining season and driving in raining season requires special condition. So, we expect drivers of automobile to drive reasonably on the road.

“They should not forget that during raining season, the frictions between the tyres and the road is reduced.

“So, definitely the stopping distance will be longer and they are expected to reduce their speed to avoid unfortunate occurrence.

“We also expect them to ensure their vehicles are in good condition, their wipers must be functional.

“Test your wipers in the morning before you leave home not when the rain starts, you begin to have issues with the operations of your wipers.

“Don’t forget that if rain is falling, visibility reduces, so one of the ways of enhancing visibility is through the usage of wipers,” Olonisaye said.

He said the command had commenced extensive public enlightenment targeted at creating awareness on better road use by the civil servants in the state.

Olonisaye said the enlightenment programme would be taken to respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state to assist the civil servants, due to their tight schedules.

He said that during the programme, civil servants would be taught on understanding the highway code, causes of road crashes, how to prevent them and practical road safety tips for drivers and pedestrians. (NAN)

