253 persons killed in crashes between January and November in Kwara, says FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara Command, says that 253 persons lost their lives to various Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) between January and November, 2020. The state Sector Commander, Jonathan Owoade, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Tuesday.

He said that between the period, there were 321 crashes, involving 2, 399 people and 1,103 people injured. “There were 105 fatal crashes, 191 serious crashes, 25 minor crashes while 540 vehicles were involved,” the sector commander said. He said that the two major causes of the crashes were Loss of Concentration (LOC) and Speed Violation (SPV).

The sector commander appealed to road users to change their attitudes positively toward road safety. He also warned against speeding, adding that children below 12 years of age must not be allowed to sit in the front seat of a car. “As much as we empathise with those who are victims of such mishaps, we want others to take caution; do not let your safety depend on other road users.

“The statistics are disturbing and we are using this opportunity to enlighten the public. “When a life is lost or any body part is damaged through crashes, it cannot be replaced. “Car maintenance is important to prevent road traffic crashes. Avoid fatigue, and obey traffic rules. “Children should be on the left side of the road when older people are walking with them, they must not make children walk by the roadside,” he said.

Owoade said that the FRSC was working toward zero crash in the state and would not want to record more crashes and crash victims. The sector commander, however, called on motorists who were yet to obtain their driving licences to do so without hesitation. “We have observed that there are many unclaimed driving licences, we urge you to collect yours at the Kwara revenue service office. “And if you do not have a driving licence, it means you are driving illegally on the Nigerian roads.

“The processing is no longer delayed; within two weeks, you get your licence. ” Do not go about with expired temporary slips as road safety officials will not spare anyone without the approved driving licence,” he said. (NAN)