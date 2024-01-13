250 persons ll’ benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

Sen. Ireti Kingibe, representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in collaboration with the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) says no fewer than 250 persons will benefit from Film Grants for Film Logistics in FCT.

Kingibe disclosed this on Saturday at a one-day sensitisation workshop on Film Grants for Film Logistics for Women and Youths in FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four areas councils in FCT are Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Kuje.

Kingibe, who said the purpose of the grants was to empower women and youths in the creative industry, urged delegates from the various area councils to utilise the grants to achieve its purpose.

The lawmaker, who was represented by her aide on Special Duties, Mr Emmanuel John, said people could make money through creativity.

According to her, most comedians in Facebook make their money in millions more that legislators.

“Some of these comedian achievements make us speechless, we wonder if they make their money elsewhere.

“We are all products, there are a lot of things deposited in us individually that will give us more money than white-collar jobs out there,” she said.

The senator urged the delegates to inculcuate the training into their lives, as well as their respective societies for the avoidance of wasted ideas.

“250 beneficiaries will have grants package for this sensitisation programme for a start, a way to show my good heart for the people of FCT and appreciate you for your vote.

“I assure you that a lot of programme will be rolled-out this year for youths, women and farmers. We need your cooperation in order to benefit and enjoy the government.

“This grant is not meant for you to marry a new wife, but to improve on yourselves by being creative,” she added.

She appealed to youths and women to take advantage in creative sector, saying that if actually they believe in themselves as the days of ‘white-collar’ job will be over for them.

Mrs Peace Ikechukwu, Script Lecturer/ NFC Consultant, sensitised the delegates on script writing and how to make film by creating their story ideas.

Ikechukwu, who is also a lecturer in Nigerian Film Institution, said any story ideas must be factual for proper documentation.

According to her, script writing is the basis for any story because it deepens people connection to it.

“In your story ideas, you must create characters, that each has a personality that can be mannerism and attitude.

“Introducing a character in your story, you must describe the personality in full. You must be passionate with your story in order for people to believe in you,” she said. (NAN)

