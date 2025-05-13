250 athletes vie for laurels as COAS opens NA ball games

The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS),Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Monday opened the Nigerian Army Ball Games 2025, with 250 athletics competing in various games.

By Mohammad Tijjani

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the week-long sporting events the athletes are to compete in handball , hasketball, football and volleyball.

NAN also reports that the maiden edition of the Inter Formation Ball Games 2025 was held at the NDA Sports Complex in Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna.

Represented by the Commander Infantry Corps , Maj.-Gen. Usman Yusuf,

Oluyede said that the event was aimed at enhaning the fitness of the personnel.

According to the COAS, the games will also greatly help in developing physical and mental toughness as well as promote teamwork and esprit-de-corps.

He emphasised the importance of regular training in the growth and development of the Nigerian Army.

Oluyede said tthat he event was designed to identify natural talents, promote teamwork, and achieve cohesion among the personnel.

He said, “The championship aligns with the NA’s command philosophy of bequeathing a well-motivated and combat-ready force.”

The COAS appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his support to the Nigerian Army even as he urged the participants and officials to abide by the rules and ensure a hitch-free event.

“With these objectives in mind, the championship is set to achieve its goals and contribute to the NA’s mission of securing the nation’s territorial integrity and citizenry.

“The Nigerian Army under my watch, will continue to discharge its responsibilities forcefully against the enemies of the nation and at all times towards securing our territorial integrity and citizenry.

“However, we need the support of the citizens through the provision of

timely information to enable us act to ensure their security,”Oluyede said.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso, said the event brought together personnel from various formations across the country to promote physical fitness, teamwork, and camaraderie.

Saraso stated that the competition aimed to improve personnel fitness, develop physical capacity, and promote a healthy lifestyle.

According to him, the event provides a platform for the participants to demonstrate their abilities, enhance confidence, endurance and physique, as well as interact with personnel from other formations.

The GOC assured that the Nigerian Army would continue to prioritise events and activities that promote these values.

Saraso expressed gratitude to the COAS for choosing his division to host the competition and for the support provided.

He urged the participants to remain professional, focused, and committed to the competition, while admonishing the umpires to follow the laid-down rules to ensure a successful event.

NAN further reports that the athletes were drawn from 1 Division, 2 Division, 3 Division, 6 Division , 8 Division, 81 Division , 82 Division Army Headquarters Garrison and.the Special Forces Command.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)