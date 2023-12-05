250 athletes, 70 veterans to participate in CDS Half Marathon – DHQ

No fewer than 250 athletes (male and female) and about 70 veterans (male and female) will participate in the 4th edition of the Chief of Defence Staff Armed Forces, and other Security Agencies Half Marathon 2023 in Abuja.

The Director of Sports, Defence Headquarters, AVM Abidemi Marquis, made this known while at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Marquis said the Marathon would feature participants from the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies who would compete for the coveted car prize.

Marquis said the first, second and third editions of the CDS half marathon competition were held in the last eight years.

He said that the 4th edition could not be held until 2020 due to the COVID-19 and increased engagement of the military in internal security operations.

The director said the 4th edition would now be held on Dec. 9, with the objective to create an avenue for members of the armed forces and security agencies and their personnel to engage in competitive sporting activities.

This, he said, would improve their skills, discover talent for the nation and interact with one another to sustain the working relationship.

“According to this year’s championship, we will be featuring two events, 21.1km male and female and 5 kilometer for veteran’s road races.

“So there will be individual and group competitions going on at the same time.

According to our plans, we should be done with road marking by Thursday,” he said.

The director said the DHQ was aware of the inconveniences that the sporting activities would cause the road users along the Kubwa route.

He urged road users to cooperate during the marking on Thursday and the tournament on Saturday.

So we are using this opportunity to invite sport loving residents of Abuja and its environs to come out and be part of this year’s event.

“Every plan is already in place to ensure that this competition is hitch free.

“We have medical facilities for any unforeseen medical eventualities and we are fully prepared to ensure that this marathon is successfully conducted.

“So we hope that all our marathoners are fully prepared as we are fully prepared now for the Star Prize of this competition.

“The Star prizes are brand new cars, one for the male and one for the female top marathoners.

“We also have cash prizes for 2nd, 3rd and we also have a certificate of participation to be given to the group competitors and individual competitors,” he added.

Marquis urged participants to compete fairly but fiercely and also warned them against doping and other forms of cheating during the competition. By Sumaila Ogbaje(NAN)

