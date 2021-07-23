25-year-old in police net over alleged defamation, assault in Jigawa

The Police Command in Jigawa has arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged defamation of character, criminal force and assault in Birninkudu Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital, on Friday.

He said that the suspect was arrested after he allegedly accused one Shafi’u Yunusa, 30, of witchcraft.

Shiisu explained that the suspect, after accusing the victim of bewitching him, thereby making him to be a failure, allegedly used a stick and beat up the victim.

The PPRO added the victim consequently became unconscious and was rushed to the General Hospital, Birninkudu, where he was admitted.

He said further that the victim was later referred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) in neighboring Kano State for further treatment.

The police spokesman said that the matter was reported by one Sani Auwalu, 40, of Dokoki village in Birninkudu council area.

“He said that the suspect also used stick and beat up the victim, as a result of which he became unconscious and was admitted at Birninkudu General Hospital, and later transferred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano,” Shiisu said.

According to him, the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of investigations. (NAN)

