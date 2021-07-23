25-year-old in police net over alleged defamation, assault in Jigawa

The  in Jigawa has arrested a 25-year-old for alleged of character, criminal force and assault in Birninkudu Local Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Lawan Shiisu, the arrest to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital, .

He said the suspect was arrested after he allegedly accused one Shafi’u Yunusa, 30, of witchcraft.

Shiisu explained the suspect, after accusing the victim of bewitching him, thereby making him to be a failure, allegedly used a stick and beat up the victim.

The PPRO added the victim consequently became unconscious and was rushed to the General Hospital, Birninkudu, where he was admitted.

He said further the victim was later referred to Aminu Teaching Hospital (AKTH) in neighboring State for further .

The police spokesman said that the matter was reported by one Sani Auwalu, 40, of Dokoki village in Birninkudu council area.

“He said that the suspect also used stick and beat up the victim, as a of which he became unconscious and was admitted Birninkudu General Hospital, and later transferred to Aminu Teaching Hospital, ,” Shiisu said.

According to him, the suspect will be charged to upon completion of investigations. (NAN)

