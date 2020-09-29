24,929 households to benefit from FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer in Akwa -Ibom – Minister

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development,Sadiya Farouq has said that 24,929 households will benefit from the Conditional Cash Transfer Program in Akwa Ibom State.

The Minister stated this during the Flag off of the Conditional Cash Transfer Program in Akwa State on Tuesday.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Assistant (SA) on Media to the Minister, Nneka Anibeze and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

“The Federal government’s Conditional Cash Transfer Program was flagged off today at Holy Child Primary School, Nung Udoe Itak Ikono LGA in Akwa Ibom state.

“24,929 beneficiaries from 9 Local Government Areas will share the sum of N993,450,000.00 across the 30% select local government Areas of the State,” the Minister stated.

Farouq commended the people of Akwa Ibom especially the women whom she said have excelled in virtually all areas of human endeavour against all odds.

”Women from Akwa Ibom have played and continued to play a prominent role in poverty eradication in the state and are pivotal to our poverty elimination programmes.

“Apart from the war against corruption, President Buhari has prioritized social protection interventions to pull 100 million people out of poverty over the course of 10 years.

“As part of efforts to actualize this dream, the government established the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to consolidate on existing social safety net programs at the Federal level, ensure policy cohesion and effective implementation of social protection programs in the country,” the Minister stated.

According to her, other social protection schemes such as the Conditional Cash Transfer, the Youth Employment and Social Support Operations, Community and Social Development Programme were established

under the coordination of National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) to implement the Federal Government poverty alleviation initiative programs.

She also disclosed that a coordinating body has also been set up with support from the World Bank, alongside a Social Register of poor and vulnerable households (PVHHs) for targeted programmes”.

The Minister assured that the beneficiaries will get all that has accrued to them since 2019 when they were formally enrolled.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of the state who represented the Governor thanked President Buhari for extending the program to Akwa Ibom state and called on the Minister to also send more palliatives to the state to assist the indigenes during the post COVID-19 period.

The local government areas which benefited from the Conditional Cash Transfer include Easrern Ibolo, Mkpat Enin, Nsit Atari, Nsit Ubium, Onna Ukanafun, Uruan and Orukanam and Ikono.

Related

Share the news













No tags for this post.