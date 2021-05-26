Dr Emmanuel Filibus, Fistula Surgeon and Head of Clinical Services, Maiduguri Specialists Hospital, said a total of 242 fistula patients were treated and attended to at the hospital from July 2018 to March 2021.

He made this known on Tuesday in Maiduguri at the formal inauguration of the 40-bed ultra modern fistula theatre centre at the hospital, established by the UN Population Fund ( UNFPA), with funding from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

Fistula, also known as Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) is an abnormal opening between the bladder and the vagina that results in continuous and unremitting urinary incontinence which usually occurs during childbirth. However, it can be repaired through surgery.

Filibus, who is also the Coordinator of the centre, lauded UNFPA and KOICA for the intervention, noting that the fistula theatre had facilitated services in the hospital.

He said “we really thank UNFPA and KOICA for providing us with everything we need for our operations.“Anytime we have campaigns, they provide us with drugs, surgical materials and everything we need.”

He urged women living with fistula to come to the centre and register to get treated, adding that “everything here at the fistula centre is free.”The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ultra modern fistula theatre was inaugurated by the Country Director of KOICA, Mr Woo Chan Chang, supported by the Country Representative of UNFPA, Ms Ulla Elisabeth Mueller and the Borno Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Zuwaira Gambo.

Also inaugurated by the visiting UNFPA and KOICA team was the One Stop Centre for survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV) at Budum area of Maiduguri. The UNFPA and KOICA officials interacted with the fistula patients and the GBV survivors.The team also visited the women empowerment centre and safe spaces and integrated facilities at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Maiduguri. (NAN)

