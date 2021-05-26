242 fistula patients treated in Borno – Surgeon

 Dr Emmanuel Filibus, Fistula Surgeon and Head of Clinical Services, Maiduguri Specialists Hospital, said a total of 242 fistula patients were treated and attended to the hospital from July 2018 to March 2021.

made this known on Tuesday in Maiduguri the formal inauguration of the 40-bed ultra modern fistula theatre centre the hospital, established by the UN Population Fund ( UNFPA), with funding from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

Fistula, also known as Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF)  an abnormal opening between the bladder and the vagina that results in continuous and unremitting urinary incontinence which usually occurs during childbirth. However, it can be repaired through surgery.

Filibus, who also the Coordinator of the centre, lauded UNFPA and KOICA the intervention, noting that the fistula theatre had facilitated services in the hospital.

said “we really thank UNFPA and KOICA providing us with everything we need our operations.“Anytime we campaigns, they provide us with drugs, surgical materials and everything we need.”

urged women living with fistula to come to the centre and register to treated, adding that “everything here the fistula centre free.”The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ultra modern fistula theatre was inaugurated by the Country Director of KOICA, Mr Woo Chan Chang, supported by the Country Representative of UNFPA,  Ms Ulla Elisabeth Mueller and the Borno Commissioner  Women Affairs, Mrs Zuwaira Gambo.

Also inaugurated by the visiting UNFPA and KOICA team was the  Stop Centre for survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV) at Budum area of Maiduguri. The UNFPA and KOICA officials interacted with the fistula patients and the GBV survivors.The team also visited the women empowerment centre and safe spaces and integrated at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Maiduguri. (NAN)

