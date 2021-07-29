24-year-old Ajuma Abah crowned ”Queen of Peace” 2021

Miss Ajuma Abah, 24, has been crowned Queen of Peace Nigeria in the 2021 Queen of Peace Nigeria International Pageant.

Abah, a graduate of Botany from Kogi University, who represented the Kogi, was crowned in the early hours of Thursday in Abuja.

She defeated 25 other contestants to emerge the overall winner of the Queen of Peace Nigeria 2021, organised by Messengers of Peace Foundation.

The pageant queen was also awarded the Overall Best Queen and also the Most Eloquent Queen in Camp.

Similarly, Miss Ejiro-Oghene Okokoro, who represented the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) emerged Queen of Peace (QOP) International.

Other winners are Miss Vivian Anaele, QOP North Central, Miss Jennifer Ezenwa, QOP North-West, Miss Asabe Ibrahim, QOP North-East, and Miss Nancy Nkanor, QOP South-East.

Other winners were Miss Omobolanle Enitan, QOP South-West and Miss Joy Odion QOP, South-South. Odion was also awarded Most Friendly and Best Behaved Queen in Camp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the winners including Face of Peace Messenger took the oath of office.

Mrs Ramatu Aliyu, Minister of State, FCT and Matron of Queen of Peace, Nigeria International in her address said peace was important for the progress of any nation.

Aliyu appreciated the organisers and admonished the Queens to be advocates and ambassadors of peace in their endeavours.

Earlier, the National President, Messenger of Peace, Dr Suleiman Adejoh said the contestants underwent two weeks mentoring on peace and how to enhance peace in Nigeria and the world in camp.

“Each of them were given copies of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended.

“They were lectured on peace and security from officers of the Nigeria Police and officials from Institute for Conflict and Peace Resolution and other stakeholders from the United States.

“The main objective is to work for promotion of peace within Nigeria and across the country irrespective of tribe, gender and religion.

“The Queens will represent the six geopolitical zones of the country. While the lead Queen will be promoting peace in Nigeria, the International Queen shall be responsible to promote peace through Nigerians living abroad,” Adejoh said.

After she was crowned, Abah, told NAN in an interview that she was grateful to God and the organisers for her victory.

“By the help of God, I intend to work with agencies and stakeholders that are interested in promoting peace in the country to settle the unrest that is going on around the states,” she said.

NAN reports that the audience was entertained by performances from J-Money, Black Solo, M-Joy, MOP Kids, African Michael Jackson and others. (NAN)

