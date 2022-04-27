A 24-year-old account clerk, Tolani Adesoji, who allegedly stole the sum of N6 million belonging her employer, on Wednesday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Adesoji was arraigned alongside a 23-year-old man, Tope Abayomi, who allegedly obstructed a police officer from arresting a suspect, now at large.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not provided, are standing trial on a three-count charge of stealing, obstructing the cause of justice, and conspiracy.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the first defendant stole N6 million belonging to her employer, Mr Obasanjo Ezekiel, on Feb.10, at Mosafejo Badagry Road, Lagos.

He also said that the second defendant, on April 14, at 6.00 p.m. at Hallelujah Compound, Ishashi, Lagos, obstructed Insp John Enato, from carrying out his official duty by helping one Michael Okiki, to evade arrest.

According to him, the suspect who evaded arrest has been indicted in a case of conspiracy and stealing.

He said the offences contravened Sections 117, 287, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs K.A. Ariyo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed, while one of the sureties must be a relation of the defendant.

Ariyo adjourned the case until May 13, for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

