24 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 24 ships are presently discharging different items at the Lagos ports.

The items according to NPA are bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk salt, base oil, soya, soda ash, petrol and butane gas.

Others are automobile gasoline and jet fuel.

It said it was expecting 21 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods between July 29 and Aug. 5.

The NPA made these known in its publication “Shipping Position’’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

According to NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication indicated that the ships contained general cargo, bulk salt, wheat, sugar, container, trucks, bulk gypsum, petrol, palmitic palm fatty acids and frozen fish.

Meanwhile, another seven ships that had arrived the ports with container, general cargo, ethanol and petrol were waiting to berth. (NAN)

