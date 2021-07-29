24 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

July 29, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 24 ships are presently discharging different at the Lagos ports.

The according to NPA are bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk salt, base oil, soya, soda ash, petrol and butane gas.

Others are automobile gasoline and jet fuel.

It said it was expecting 21 other ships laden with petroleum products, food and other goods between July 29 and Aug. 5.

The NPA these known its publication “Shipping Position’’, a copy which was available to the News Agency (NAN) Lagos on Thursday.

According to NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication indicated ships contained general cargo, bulk salt, wheat, sugar, container, trucks, bulk gypsum, petrol, palmitic palm fatty acids and frozen fish.

Meanwhile, another seven ships that had arrived the ports with container, general cargo, ethanol and petrol were waiting to berth. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,