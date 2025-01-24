234 police recruits pass out as constables in Ondo

The Police Command in Ondo State says 234 new police constables graduated from the Police Training School, Oyin Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government, after six months

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Police Command in Ondo State says 234 new police constables graduated from the Police Training School, Oyin Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government, after six months of physical and intellectual training.

CSP Funmilayo Odunlami, the Command’s Spokesperson, made this known in a statement on Friday in Akure.

Odunlami said that the new constables, who graduated on Thursday, had undergone highly challenging and rigorous training.

Speaking at the occasion, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, urged the new constables to uphold professionalism, integrity and dedication to duty.

Egbetokun, represented by the AIG Zone 17, Abiodun Asabi, reminded the new constables of the critical nature of their responsibilities, emphasising adherence to the rule of law and ethical standards as the foundation of effective policing.

In his remarks, ACP Rafiu Adebayo, Commandant of the Police Training School, called on the new officers to serve as good ambassadors of the Nigeria Police Force.

Adebayo, while stressing the importance of community policing as a global best practice, advised the new constables to eschew corruption and maintain uprightness in their service.

The event featured an impressive parade review, march past, and presentation of awards to outstanding recruits who excelled during their training.

The event was attended by Wilfred Afolabi, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command and Mr Olumide Sodeinde, Director of Recruitment, who represented the Police Service Commission. (NAN)