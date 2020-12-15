231 junior officers graduate from Armed Forces Command and Staff College

The Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna, on Tuesday, graduated 231 junior officers of course 90, upon completion of their 23-week training.

In his address, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the AFCSC had carved a niche for itself as a centre of excellence for the training of middle cadre officers.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Moses Uzoh, Buratai said that the ceremony marked another milestone for the Nigerian Armed forces in their efforts to uphold their constitutional responsibilities.

He also noted that the appellation conferred on the graduands translated to more responsibilities in the quality, and output of the personnel in the field, and staff work at the headquarters.

Buratai urged the graduands to live above board, guard jealously the high reputation and standard of training at the college, as well as put all they had learnt into practice in their respective engagements.

“I am aware that the course curriculum is constantly reviewed to enable students cope with the ever changing environment such as insurgency, terrorism, militancy and banditry amongst others.

“I also understand that cultural studies was introduced into the curriculum, this l believe, has further exposed you to the peculiarities of our vast cultural heritage as a nation,” Buratai said.

He urged the graduands to uphold the highest standard of discipline, character, integrity, excellence, service and field work, as well as respect for the rule of law and human rights.

Earlier in his remarks, Commandant of the College, AVM Abubakar Liman, explained that the course was designed to build the capacity of officers with appropriate skills to function as grade three staff officers.

He maintained that the course was also aimed at preparing the students, including those of allied countries, to function effectively as tactical level officers in the Armed forces, ministries, departments and agencies.

Liman added that the courses was also aimed at developing command analytical and communication skills of students in order to equip them to efficiently operate in single service, joint and combined operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the graduands cut across the Army, Navy, Airforce, civilians and two international officers, who featured in the training. Prizes were awarded to individuals, who distinguished themselves during the course , as one of the key highlights of the graduation ceremony. (NAN)