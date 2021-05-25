231 corps members receive COVID-19 vaccine in Anambra

 231 Youths Corps () have been administered with Astra Zeneka COVID-19 Vaccine at the Mbaukwu/Umuawulu, Permanent Camp in Anambra.
Mr Kehinde Aremu, Coordinator of the in Anambra, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka on Tuesday.
Aremu said the exercised took place from May 22 to May 24.


He said the vaccination voluntary for interested corps , but they all had a mandatory COVID-19 screening.
According to , the Headquarters of advised Coordinators to work out modalities to make vaccines available for interested corps .
“The vaccine administered by officials of the Anambra Primary Health Care Development Agency, supported by the NYSC Corps medical personnel and supervised by the NCDC officials and the Ministry of Health.

“At the end of the exercise, a total of 231 corps members received their first shot.
“Corps members appreciate the concern of NYSC DG for their health and thank for making the vaccine available to them,” he said.
Aremu said the NYSC would continue to educate the corps members and the society on the need to observe at all times. (NAN)

