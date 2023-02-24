23 ships discharge petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday said that 23 ships had arrived the Lagos Port Complex and were discharging petrol and other items.

It listed the other items being discharged as general cargo, container, bulk urea, bulk gypsum, soya bean meal, bulk fertilizer, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, palm oleum, truck, bulk salt and butane gas.

The authority said that 21 other ships were expected to arrive the port from Feb 24 to March 5.

It said that the ships were carrying frozen fish, containers, bulk sugar, bulk wheat, sulphur, automobile gasoline and petrol.

n

It indicated that two other ships had arrived the port and were waiting to berth with jet fuel, automobile gasoline and petrol. (NAN)