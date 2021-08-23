23 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Monday, said 23 ships have discharged bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk gypsum, butane gas, bulk fertiliser and fuel, at the Lagos ports.

It listed others as: soya bean, automobile gasoline and jet fuel.

The NPA said it was expecting 20 others, laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4.

The authority said the ships were expected at the Lagos ports complex.

It indicated that the ships contained general cargo, bulk malt, bulk sugar, container, bulk gypsum, bulk soya bean, bulk wheat, bulk coal and frozen fish.

“Meanwhile, seven more ships are waiting to berth with general cargo, base oil and petrol,” it stated. (NAN)

