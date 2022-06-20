2,256 intending pilgrims from Niger to perform 2022 Hajj

Two thousand, two hundred and fifty-six pilgrims from Niger are expected to perform the 2022 Hajj in Saudi Arabia, an official has said.

Alhaji Hassan Idris, the Public Relations’ Officer of the state pilgrims welfare board, said this in a statement on Monday in Minna.



Idris said that the board had contacted the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for the selection of an airline for transportion of the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.



” We are already discussing with NAHCON on the airline and any moment from now, we will reach a position on the issue and start calling our pilgrims to camp for the transportation exercise to the holy land,” he said.

He urged the intending pilgrims to remain calm and patient as the board was working to ensure their early transportation to the holy land and enjoined them to wait for official invitation before heading for the camp.



Idris cautioned them against taking prohibited items to the holy land, as well as exhibiting good character in holy land as Nigeria’s ambassadors. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

