222 Independent Monitors officially engaged in Zamfara

June 30, 2021



By Chimezie Godfrey

Minister of Affairs, Management and Social Development Sadiya  Farouq on Wednesday flagged off the distribution of Engagement Letters and Tablets to 222 trained  Independent Monitors of the National Social Investment Programme in Gusau, Zamfara State.

The Minister recalled the National Social Investment Programme () was created by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 to lift citizens out of poverty through a number of Social which include the Job Creation Programme – N-POWER, National Home-Grown Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Programme (CCT) and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP). 

Distributing the Tablets and Engagement letters at the Gusau Command Guest House Kaura, the Minister charged them to use the devices which have been equipped for the purpose of monitoring activities of the the Social Investment Programmes of the Federal government.

“The Application allows the Ministry to have visibility up to the government level. It will guide us in ensuring the programmes are working in line their objectives, and also task the states to ensure they meet up their deliverables towards effective implementation of the Programmes.

“Essentially, it will help us deliver on our mandate and contribute to Mr. President’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of Poverty,” she said.

 The Minister added each Independent Monitor will be assigned to monitor a designated number of beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme and each will be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000, based on 80% of their deliverables which qualifies them to earn their stipends.

