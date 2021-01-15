Diri extols courage, sacrifice of fallen soldiers

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa on Friday lauded departed soldiers for their selfless service to the nation. He spoke during wreath-laying ceremonies as part of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Peace Park cenotaph in Yenagoa. Diri, however, appreciated the nation’s soldiers for their sacrifice in defence of the country against external and internal aggression.

The governor, in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, acknowledged the selfless lifestyle of the military. “They deserve our honour and highest regards for putting the interest of the nation ahead of theirs,’’ he said. Diri called on Nigerians to emulate the ideals of departed and serving soldiers by always ensuring that interest of the state and nation comes ahead of any personal or group consideration.

He expressed hope that due to the shining example of sacrifices of men and women that have served meritoriously, Nigeria could be great if the people complement their efforts. The governor tasked Nigerians to give meaning to the yearly remembrance by playing their part in the process of building the nation. “Each of us must depart from this arena today with the resolve to strengthen our commitment to our state and nation and the values which we stand for. “If we walk away from today’s ceremony, reminded that progress requires hard work and sacrifice.

“If we walk away with a rekindled sense of obligation to our values; if we walk away determined to defend those values, the labour of our heroes past would not have been in vain,” he said.

Diri said that while we all look back in time in appreciation of our fallen heroes, we must also look ahead and strive to leave worthy legacies in service to our state and nation. Highlight of the event was the laying of wreath on the grave of the Unknown Soldier by Diri; his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and other top government functionaries as well as serving and retired military personnel. (NAN)