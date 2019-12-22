22 year old trains 90 youths on building phone mobile application

A 22 year old man Oluwatobi Shokunbi, on Sunday in Abuja, trained no fewer than 90 youths on how to build a mobile application through phones using a framework called “reactnative”.

Shotunbi, the founder of “reactnative”, said the training was to leverage on technology to engage and empower Nigerian youths productively by building the mobile application.

“Reactnative” is a framework for building mobile applications such as windows, android and IOS.

“We want to empower Nigerian youths, because a training of this nature is what every youth involved will be benefiting from.’’

According to him, the trainees will be able to leverage on the skills they have acquired to start making money and be useful to the society instead of depending on white collar jobs.

He said the workshop was designed to train Nigerian youths to make mobile application and network because technology businesses were all about networking.

Shotunbi said that the training was the first of its kind in Nigeria and Abuja in particular, adding that the training would be replicated across the country.

According to him, he has built user-friendly mobile apps for some government agencies for ease of doing business; and called on the youths to take advantage of the tech world to make a living.

“For everything we do now, we want to have mobile apps because it makes things easy for us and faster, so that is what we are training the youths to do, to develop mobile apps.

Shotunbi also said that Nigerian youths could reap bountifully from building mobile applications because it was undoubtedly a profitable venture.

Abdulrasaq Imam, one of the speakers at the workshop and a Software Engineer with Veerdant Agrictech, said that mobile app had been developed for farmers in part of the country to help in their farming business.

Imam described the apps as educative, interactive and user-friendly.

He added that the app was a platform that provided digital technologies for small holder farmers around different communities in Nigeria.

He said such farmers would have access to data that highlighted issues on climate condition and forecast disaster within their agricultural area.

Imam said that the app often linked farmers together to take their output to the market, stressing that it enabled farmers to reach their peak in terms of input and harvest.

David Babagbale, one of the participants, lauded the initiative saying it was a brilliant idea and the first of its kind in the country.

He said that the training would make a huge impact on a lot of determined youths and not just sit around waiting for government to do something. (NAN)