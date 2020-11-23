22-year-old arraigned over alleged drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday arraigned a 22-year old man, Matthew Ajayi, before a Federal High Court, Lagos, on charges of drug trafficking.
The defendant is standing trial before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo on four counts bordering on trafficking in Cannabis, Diazepam, Rophynol and Tramadol.
He pleaded guilty.
The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, said that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 7.
He said that Ajayi was arrested on a tip-off at Sango Agege, Lagos, for allegedly engaging in unlawful deal on Cannabis weighing 200g.
Aernan added that the defendant illegally dealt on 35.6g of Diazepam, 23.5g of Rophynol and 26g of Tramadol.
According to him, all the drugs are classified as prohibited in the NDLEA Schedule.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.
The judge ordered the remand of the the defendant in the NDLEA custody, and adjourned the case until Nov. 27 for review of the facts.
Drug trafficking attracts life imprisonment. (NAN)
