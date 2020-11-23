22-year-old arraigned over alleged drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday arraigned a 22-year old man, Matthew Ajayi, before a Federal High Court, Lagos, on charges of drug trafficking.

The defendant is standing trial before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo on four counts bordering on trafficking in Cannabis, Diazepam, Rophynol and Tramadol.

He pleaded guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, said that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 7.

He said that Ajayi was arrested on a tip-off at Sango Agege, Lagos, for allegedly engaging in unlawful deal on Cannabis weighing 200g.