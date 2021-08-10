22 ships discharge petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 22 ships were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk salt, butane gas, bulk fertilizer, trucks, frozen fish, butane gas, fuel and bulk gypsum at Lagos ports.

The NPA said this in Lagos on Tuesday, adding that 17 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected from Aug. 10 to 28.

According to the Authority, the ships, containing general cargo, bulk malt, bulk sugar, container, trucks, bulk gypsum, petrol, bulk soya bean and frozen fish, are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

Meanwhile, seven other ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with frozen fish, general cargo, bulk sugar and petrol. (NAN)

