22 parties allege exclusion in Bauchi polls, commission denies

Share the news













Some 22 Political Parties in Bauchi State say their names and logos are omitted by the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) to participate in the state’s upcoming council poll.

However, the electoral umpire says it is untrue.

Alhaji Ahmed Aminu, Leader of the political parties Chairmen and state Chairman of the Young Democratic Party (YDP), levelled the allegation on Sunday in Bauchi.

He said that omission of their names and the logo would deny them the opportunity to participate in the forthcoming local government election and the by-election of the Dass constituency in the state Assembly.

Aminu lamented that in spite of frantic efforts to ensure the names and logos of their various political parties were captured in the ballot papers meant for the LGA election, none had yielded result.

He said that after the receipt of the order of the court of appeal that gave them victory, they approached BASIEC and submitted the court order for its attention.

According to him, we also expressed our interest to participate in the forthcoming local council elections and the by-election for Dass constituency seat in the state Assembly.

Aminu said that they were directed by BASIEC to furnish INEC and other channels with their requests, which they complied with.

“But neither INEC nor BASIEC has given us any feedback ahead of the Oct. 17, LGA election in the state,” he said.

Aminu said that the council poll was fast approaching, adding that if the names and logos were not included, they would seek redress in court.

He commended the national leadership of the aggrieved 22 political parties for demanding that justice was served to the political parties.

They also lauded the appeal court judges led by their president, noting that the judgment that rekindled the hope of their parties, showed the judiciary was indeed the last hope of the common man.

Responding, the State Executive Chairman of BASIEC, Alhaji Dahiru Tata, said that the commission did not have the power to register political parties but only INEC had the mandate.

“When we requested for names of political parties from INEC, they gave only 18 political parties that are registered with them and they are all participating in the local government area poll.

”So, the parties should approach INEC and sort it out with them. Once INEC registers them, we will also include them despite the schedule,” Tata said. (NAN)

Related