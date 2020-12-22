Hair stylists are making brisk business in Enugu, two days to the Christmas celebration, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN correspondent who spoke to some hair stylists in Enugu on Tuesday, observed that customers’ quest to look good on Christmas day, is also responsible for the high patronage.

Miss Juliet Nweke a salon owner at the Mayor Market said the high demand was due to her customers’ choices to look fabulous during the festive period.

Nweke, who had been fixing artificial hair for ladies for the festive period, said that the number of customers kept increasing.