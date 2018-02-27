2,137 people living with HIV receive drugs in FCT – NIPRD

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) says 2,137 people living with HIV are presently receiving Anti-Retrovial (AVRs) drugs.

The AVRs Team Leader in the institute, Dr Margaret Ekpenyong, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Idu, Abuja, that the challenges on drug supply had been addressed.

Ekpeyong said that the development of ARVs had brought a lot of hope in the clinical management of HIV and AIDS in the country.

She noted that although the ARV drugs did not really cure the virus, but they could reduce the replication of the virus and restore the immune system of the affected persons, if used in proper combinations.

The team leader added that the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria, had been supporting in terms of getting drugs and other health facilities.

Ekpeyong also said that the institute had not received complaints bordering on expired drugs or inadequate facilities as the patients turn up for appointments regularly.

She said report of cases of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and AIDS, especially in FCT, was low, promising that the institute will be working hard to improve healthcare services in that regard.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government has placed high priority on HIV and AIDS prevention, treatment, care and support activities since 1999.

It effort is supported by significant donor interventions for AIDS prevention and control in the country. (NAN)