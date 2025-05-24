‎21 ISWAP Terrorists Neutralised in Fierce Battle in Damboa, Borno – Army

‎



‎In a major victory against insurgents, troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have successfully repelled a deadly attack by ISWAP terrorists in Damboa, Borno State, neutralising 21 fighters and recovering a significant cache of weapons and ammunition.



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎The fierce encounter occurred in the early hours of Friday when insurgents launched a coordinated assault targeting the 25 Task Force Brigade. The Nigerian Army, however, swiftly responded to the threat with the support of the Air Component of OPHK, engaging the terrorists in a prolonged firefight that lasted over two hours.



‎Captain Reuben Kovangiya, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, confirmed the operation’s success in a statement released on Friday. According to Kovangiya, the troops demonstrated exceptional gallantry and tactical superiority, forcing the insurgents to retreat in disarray, leaving behind the bodies of 21 fighters neutralised during the battle.



‎“The gallant troops, supported by Close Air Support, stood their ground and repelled the attack despite the ferocity of the enemy. The insurgents suffered devastating losses and were forced to flee,” Kovangiya stated.



‎During the exchange of fire, an ammunition storage facility within the military formation was hit by a blast. However, Kovangiya assured that the situation was swiftly brought under control, with only minor casualties reported among the troops.



‎The Nigerian Army confirmed that a thorough mop-up operation led to the recovery of significant weaponry, including two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), three Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tubes, nine AK-47 rifles, a pump-action rifle, and several RPG bombs, among others.



‎“The weapons recovered include two General Purpose Machine Guns, three RPG tubes, one pump-action rifle, nine AK-47 rifles, three belts of PKT rounds, eight AK-47 magazines, seven RPG bombs, two boxes of 12.7mm x 99mm ammunition, and 20 hand grenades,” Kovangiya added.



‎The military spokesperson further lauded the success of the operation, highlighting the critical role of joint land and air efforts in the fight against insurgency in the region. “This operation is a clear demonstration of the effectiveness of our joint efforts in counterterrorism operations. It reaffirms our commitment to restoring peace in the North-east,” he remarked.



‎Kovangiya also praised the bravery and sacrifice of the troops, calling their unwavering dedication to defeating insurgency and ensuring peace a symbol of national pride.



‎“The bravery and sacrifice of the troops remain a symbol of national pride. Their commitment to defeating insurgency and restoring peace in the region is commendable,” he concluded.



‎The neutralisation of the 21 insurgents represents a significant blow to the ISWAP group, as the Nigerian military continues its relentless operations to restore stability to the war-torn North-east region.



