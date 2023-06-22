21 Days of Y’ello Care: MTN hosts exhibition for 50 SMEs

By Stellamaris Ashinze

MTN Nigeria on Thursday held a bazaar and trade fair for 50 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) at its corporate head office in Lagos.

Esther Akinnukawe, Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Nigeria said in a statement that the event was meant to empower entrepreneurs to unlock growth and create jobs within communities.

The event, which is part of MTN’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care, an annual staff volunteer programme, is in its 16th year of signature volunteer initiative.

The initiative is run across the Group’s footprint in Africa and the Middle East for 21 days, from

June 1 to June 21.

Y’ello Care encourages MTN employees to volunteer in support of community upliftment initiatives.

It is designed to impact lives and communities.

Akinnukawe said that this year’s theme was, “Empowering Entrepreneurs to Unlock Growth and Job Creation for Communities’’.

She said that it would focus on leveraging skills, digital and financial tools to drive growth among entrepreneurs.

She said that special focus was on women, youths, and people living with disabilities.

‘’We assure all our stakeholders that we remain unrelenting in our efforts to empower entrepreneurs and uplift communities in Lagos and across the country.

“The trade fair is part of the ongoing annual MTN employee volunteerism initiative – 21 Days of Y’ello Care,’’ Akinnukawe said.

According to her, the event also features a Y’ello Den Pitch-A-Thon in partnership with the Bank of Industry, for business owners to pitch their business expansion plans.

The pitch will qualify the winning business owners with financial and tech support from MTN Nigeria.

The Wife of the Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who was at the event, expressed her pleasure.

She commended the initiative, saying that she considered it a solid example of sustained positive impact within communities.

“I find it particularly gratifying that this year’s programme is spotlighting on SMEs.

“I applaud the Lagos State officials, MTN partners, SMEs, MTN Board, Management and staff, and all other stakeholders present for driving and facilitating this noble cause,’’ Mrs Sanwo-Olu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Y’ello Care, launched in 2007, seeks to inspire MTN employees, encouraging them to actively contribute their resources (time, finances, and skills set) to community development.

Since June 1, 2023, MTN employees have trained SMEs owners, particularly persons with disabilities (PWDs), across Nigeria on financial literacy and digital skills whilst providing them with financial support. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

