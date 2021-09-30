20th Wedding Anniversary- Folorunso Aluko celebrates wife- Dr Olukemi Aluko

Legend & Pearl:- Living by Love, growing in Love- 20 years is a goal.

Coming together at the University was the beginning, marriage- the vow was progress, and staying together in love for these sweet 20 years is huge success. Ours is a story of love. To God be the glory.

I remember vividly when we first set eyes on each other at the University and began this relationship.

It started like a joke and then “the play play turned to serous relationship”.

We thereafter took it to the Next Level and tied the nuptials. And now, 20 years after we are blissfully together in our home, blessed.

We went through different phases of life, but we are still in love much more than when we started.

We are more than conquerors.

We are blessed.

We have peace.

We have joy.

We have love

We made the choice to love each other every single day of our lives with everything we have and everywhere we go.

Pearl is an ideal wife, sister, mother and friend.

Pearl is adorable

Pearl is virteous

Pearl is intelligent

Pearl is strong

Pearl is stylish

Pearl is fantastic

Pearl is amazing

Pearl is sweet

My grand dame

My love, my sunshine

My mejor amiga

My mejor amante

My migliori amiche

My ragazza dolce

My meilleurs amis

My amie de coeur

My amie intime

My moya dorogaya

My Iyawo atataa

My Ore tooto,

My alabaro

My eyin oma

My nwayin oma

My nmuo ozi

My mata ta gari

My babban aboki

My baby gel

My love

My Darling

My Pearlie

Mummy Mofi

Mummy Moyin

Mummy Mofope

Mummy M3

What again can I say than to say, thank you God for giving me a good wife and by this obtaining your favour. Hallelujah is my song always.

Pearl, I promise, and make this vow once again, to love you always for the rest of my life, with everything I have, everywhere I go.

Folorunso ALUKO,

Director@Progressive Governors Forum.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...