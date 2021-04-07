Team Edo on Wednesday won their third gold medal out of the available six in the cricket event of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Edo female team won the T20 event of the cricket competition at the festival.

Edo had on Monday won two gold medals in the male and female six-a-side event of the festival.

The Edo male team won by defeating Kwara while the female side won against Lagos.

NAN reports that Edo the T20 female event by defeating Ebonyi by eight wickets to make it their third gold medal so far in the cricket competition.

The T20 male event will take place on Thursday while the One Day International (ODI) has been scheduled for Friday.(NAN)

