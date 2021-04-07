20th NSF: Team Edo win again at cricket oval

Team Edo on Wednesday won their third gold medal out available six in cricket event ongoing 20th Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin.

News Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Edo female team won the 20 event the cricket competition at the festival.

Edo had on Monday won two gold medals in the male and female six-a- event the festival.

The Edo male team won by defeating Kwara while the female won against Lagos.

NAN reports that Edo the 20 female event by defeating Ebonyi by eight wickets make it their third gold medal so far in the cricket competition.

The 20 male event will take place on Thursday while the One Day (ODI) has been scheduled for Friday.(NAN)

