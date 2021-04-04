20th NSF: Obaseki receives torch of unity

Gov. Godwin Obaseki Edo on Sunday in Benin received the torch unity the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged “Edo 2020”.

After he received the torch from Peter Nelson, the Secretary the festival’s Main Organising (MOC) in Edo Government House, Obaseki described the festival as “a festival unity”.

He said: “As are all aware, the National Sports Festival is a festival unity, a festival that brings the entire country .

“More than ever before in history, we need to come this time.

“This is why the Edo government, in spite of all the challenges and difficulties of the (COVID-19) pandemic, did all it could to ensure that we still hold the 20th edition in Benin.”

The governor said the government and of Edo were glad to receive the torch.

“We promise that we keep it alive and pass it on to the next generation and the next state that be hosting the next festival,” he said.

Obaseki, thereafter, passed on the torch to his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, who is the Chairman of the festival’s MOC.

He said Shaibu would galvanise sports men and women for the festival which was expected to be declared open on a Tuesday by Vice- Yemi Osinbajo.(NAN)

