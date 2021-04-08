20th NSF: Joshua books place in kick-boxing -63.5kg final

April 8, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Julius Joshua of Akwa Ibom has qualified the final of the men’s -63.5kg contact event in the kick-boxing of the National Sports Festival (NSF) in .

Joshua, gold medalist at the 2018 NSF in Abuja, defeated Edigue Erhahon of Edo by a unanimous decision after three rounds on Thursday to book his ticket the final.

The -60 kg gold medalist said he had worked hard to ensure , adding that a gold medal in the event was his target.

feel good. was very confident that would win the fight and I did.

category is a new weight me, but am with how far have progressed.

“He (Erhahon) was my challenger in category but, having defeated him, am certain of a gold medal in the event,” Joshua said.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,