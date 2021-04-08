Julius Joshua of Akwa Ibom has qualified for the final of the men’s -63.5kg full contact event in the kick-boxing competition of the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin.

Joshua, gold medalist at the 2018 NSF in Abuja, defeated Edigue Erhahon of Edo by a unanimous decision after three rounds on Thursday to book his ticket for the final.

The -60 kg gold medalist said he had worked hard to ensure this victory, adding that a gold medal in the event was his target.

“I feel good. I was very confident that I would win the fight and I did.

“This category is a new weight for me, but I am happy with how far I have progressed.

“He (Erhahon) was my greatest challenger in this category but, having defeated him, I am certain of a gold medal in the event,” Joshua said.(NAN)

