Julius Joshua of Akwa Ibom has qualified for the final of the men’s -63.5kg full contact event in the kick-boxing competition of the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin.
Joshua, gold medalist at the 2018 NSF in Abuja, defeated Edigue Erhahon of Edo by a unanimous decision after three rounds on Thursday to book his ticket for the final.
The -60 kg gold medalist said he had worked hard to ensure this victory, adding that a gold medal in the event was his target.
“I feel good. I was very confident that I would win the fight and I did.
“This category is a new weight for me, but I am happy with how far I have progressed.
“He (Erhahon) was my greatest challenger in this category but, having defeated him, I am certain of a gold medal in the event,” Joshua said.(NAN)