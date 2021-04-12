20th NSF: Edo win cycling elimination race

April 12, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Sports 0



Team Edo on Monday won the gold medal in the elimination race the cycling event at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Edo won the race ahead Borno and Oyo State which came second and third respectively.

In the female category, Team Cross River won gold and Team Oyo won silver, while Team Kaduna clinched the bronze medal.

NAN reports that the took the host state to a total 17 medals, comprising six gold, six silver and five bronze, to top the cycling event which was rounded off on Monday.

Delta were the overall second five gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

They were followed Bayelsa three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

NAN reports that and Cross River won a gold each in the competition.

The 20th NSF which began on April 2 is expected to come to an end on Wednesday.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,