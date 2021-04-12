Team Edo on Monday won the gold medal in the men elimination race of the cycling event at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Edo won the race ahead of Borno and Oyo State which came second and third respectively.

In the female category, Team Cross River won gold and Team Oyo won silver, while Team Kaduna clinched the bronze medal.

NAN reports that the win took the host state to a total of 17 medals, comprising six gold, six silver and five bronze, to top the cycling event which was rounded off on Monday.

Delta were the overall second with five gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

They were followed by Bayelsa with three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

NAN reports that Imo state and Cross River won a gold each in the competition.

The 20th NSF which began on April 2 is expected to come to an end on Wednesday.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

