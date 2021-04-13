20th NSF: Edo top medal table, as Special Sports Track, Field events wrap up.

Edo, of the ongoing National Festival (NSF), tagged ‘’, topped the medals table on conclusion of the Special Track and Field events on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that at the end of of event, a of 45 medals, comprised of 16 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze were won.

Edo clinched the highest medals five gold, seven silver and three bronze, closely followed Lagos State, who occupied the second position with five gold, four silver and a bronze medal.

NAN that Delta and Rivers came next with three gold, one silver, six bronze; and one gold, one silver and bronze medals,  respectively.

Ogun state won silver and three bronze medals while Nasarawa came first from bottom wining a silver medal.

The festival would be rounded off on Wednesday with Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, give the closing remarks.

NAN recalls that the 20th NSF, which initially suffered several postponements, began on April 2, but was officially declared opened on April 6. (NAN)

