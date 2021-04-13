Edo, host of the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged ‘Edo 2020’, topped the medals table on conclusion of the Special Sports Track and Field events on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the end of of event, a total of 45 medals, comprised of 16 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze were won.

Edo clinched the highest medals winning five gold, seven silver and three bronze, closely followed by Lagos State, who occupied the second position with five gold, four silver and a bronze medal.

NAN reports that Delta and Rivers came next with three gold, one silver, six bronze; and one gold, one silver and two bronze medals, respectively.

Ogun state won two silver and three bronze medals while Nasarawa came first from bottom wining a silver medal.

The festival would be rounded off on Wednesday with Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, expected to give the closing remarks.

NAN recalls that the 20th NSF, which initially suffered several postponements, began on April 2, but was officially declared opened on April 6. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Related

No tags for this post.