Lawan Garba, the Director of Sports, Bauchi State Ministry of Sports, on Friday advised the state’s contingent to the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) on the adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Garba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi that all members of the Bauchi state contingent to the festival in Benin should strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

He said the festival was very different from the other festivals because of the COVID-19 pandemic and it would not allow the contingent to move freely.

“We are going to Edo as ambassadors of Bauchi state government, and the Governor is expecting us to represent the state very well in terms of best behaviour, discipline and COVID-19 compliance.

“Already, our contingent has received their vaccine, therefore, the festival is different from the previous festivals, the freedom to interact, to move freely is taken away because of the padamic.

“We will not only be well behaved to participate actively to do the state proud at the end of the festival,” he said.

The Director of Sports disclosed that the state’s contingent will have 140 members at the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival.

“The contingent includes coaches, delegates, Secretaries, security personnel, media men and some government officials.

“Also, we are participating in sports such as karate, squash, chess, kung-fu, scrabble, badminton, judo ,kickboxing, para-athletics , taekwondo, tennis, traditional sports, among others,” he stated.

Garba however lamented the incessant postponement of the festival which had affected preparations and the budgeted fund for the contingent.

“We pray that this time around, it will not be postponed again, because it costs us so much. Therefore, we are praying for it not to be shifted again.”

The Director of Sports commended Gov. Bala Mohammmed for providing the necessary logistics to the state Sports Council to represent Bauchi state at Edo 2020.

He assured the people and government of Bauchi state that the contingent would strive to make them proud in Benin.(NAN)

