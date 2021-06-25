20th Anniversary: NASC launches revised Code of Ethics Booklet

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) on Friday launched a revised Code of Ethics for National Assembly Service staff for a more disciplined service.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr Ahmed Amshi, presented the document at an event which was also held to celebrate the commission’s 20th Anniversary.

He said the launch of the revised document was necessary because the power to appoint, confirm, promote, dismiss and generally exercise disciplinary control over officers in NASC was vested in the commission.

“The Conditions of Service in use in the National Assembly has provided for the rules and regulations governing the activities of the staff of the service.

“But for the sake of emphasis, these are extracted to produce the booklet; Code of Ethics for National Assembly Service Staff,” he said.

Amshi who, became the Chairman since 2020 said the commission was poised to build an excellent workforce that would provide support and expertise to the legislators.

He said this was with a view to meeting up the challenges of good legislation for democratic governance and sustainable development.

The executive chairman further noted that in spite of COVID-19 pandemic, the commission had made modest achievements.

He said some of the achievements included securing funds for NASC permanent office complex in the 2021 Budget.

Amshi said that the commission would relocate to its permanent site very soon.

He said other achievements included validation and implementation of the financial provisions of the Conditions of Service and the Implementation of the National Minimum Wage for staff of the service.

The Secretary to the Commission, Mr Lucky Ikharo, urged the staff to be committed to duty, saying that there was always reward for hard work.

The event also witnessed presentation of awards to deserving staff including the Director, Public Affairs, Mrs Janet Mambula, who got a commendation letter for excellence. (NAN)

