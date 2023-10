Families of 203 people have been informed of the abduction of their relatives by Hamas to the sealed-off Gaza Strip, the Israeli army confirms.

Previously, there had been estimates of at least 199 people.

Hundreds of Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7 and killed over 1,400 people as well as kidnapping others.Israel has been bombing the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip ever since and Hamas has said some hostages have died. (dpa/NAN)

