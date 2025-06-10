2027: Tinubu’s re-election assured, says Ibikunle

Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, Executive Director Commercial and Environmental Development, South-West Development Commission (SWDC), has expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s

By Akeem Abas

Ibikunle in an interview with newsmen, on Tuesday in Ibadan, described the president as a master political strategist whose popularity had continued to soar across the country.

He dismissed claims of political unrest in the North as mere outcries from individuals whose personal expectations were unmet.

“The real northerners who determine election outcomes are not among those expressing grievances.

“Those making agitating are only doing so because they didn’t get what they expected,” he said.

Ibikunle further dismissed the political relevance of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai in the current political landscape.

“Atiku is no threat to President Tinubu. He has defected several times and failed in his presidential ambitions.

“As for El-Rufai, he’s more of a technocrat than a politician and holding a former governorship position doesn’t necessarily make one a political heavyweight.”

Ibikunle said that President Tinubu was firmly in control and deeply strategic in his leadership style.

“When he assigns a political task, four other people you don’t know are working with you, observing and reporting. That’s how deep his political playbook runs,” he said.

The executive director said that President Tinubu’s political base has expanded since assuming office.

“Before he became president, the South-West was 70-30 politically. Now, he controls the entire region,” he said.

Ibikunle allayed fears of possible imposition of one-party system in Nigeria, saying the president won’t impose such as a democrat.

“President Tinubu is a democrat who will never impose a one-party system, but the majority naturally supports him.

“Tinubu is God-ordained and came fully prepared for leadership,” Ibikunle said.(NAN)