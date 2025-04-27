2027: South should be allowed to complete its eight years – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress.(APC), Uche Nwosu, says the South should be allowed to complete its eight years of presidency.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Nwosu, a former Chief of Staff to Imo government, stated this in an interview with newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, the southern part of the country should be allowed to complete its eight-year tenure, just like the North did under former President Muhamadu Buhari.

“It is unfair and unjust to say power should return to the North in 2027. I am not in support of that. I’m 100 per cent in support of the south to compete its eight years.

“We have President Bola Tinubu who is from the south. So why should we, at this point in time, start talking about power returning to the north?

“Former President Buhari just finished his eight years. So, it is very justifiable that the south should finish its eight years too before we now talk about power shifting,” Nwosu said.

On the agitation for power shift to the South-East zone, Nwosu said that the people of the zone should allow Tinubu to finish his tenure first.

On his assessment of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, Nwosu said it was too early to start judging the administration, advising Nigerians to still give it more chance.

He said that Tinubu had been able to record achievements in socio-economic and infrastructural development.

Nwosu stated that the president and his team were doing everything to address economic hardship, develop infrastructure and put food on people’s tables.

On the move by some opposition leaders including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi and former Gov. Nasir El-Rufai to form a coalition to take over power in 2027, Nwosu said it was not a challenge to APC.

“Coalition is good, but I don’t see them coming together because they all have their different ideas, personal interests and ambitions,” he said.

The APC chieftain urged the federal and state governments to address the root cause of insecurity in the country.

He also called for more collaboration between government and communities on protection of the lives and property of citizens.

Nwosu suggested the deployment of more security personnel to the areas where there were insecurity challenges.

On the gale of defections by politicians and political office holders to the ruling APC, Nwosu said that this did not mean that Nigeria was drifting toward a one-party.

“There is nothing new about the gale of defections. It is the people’s choice to decide which party they want to join, especially when their parties are in crisis.

“We all know that PDP is currently in crisis, with more than one national secretary. Also if your party is in crisis, you cannot be talking about party manifesto,” he said.

He also dismissed insinuations that people who had questions to answer for their past actions were the ones joining APC, saying that this was not true.

“APC is a separate entity from the federal government. So, when you move from PDP to APC, it does not mean that if there is anything you have done in the past, it should be closed,” he said.

He maintained that APC was waxing strong in Anambra, assuring of the party’s chance to win the forthcoming governorship election in the state. (NAN)