2027: Seat of power has ‘become our party’s birthright,’ says PDP Reps caucus

By Femi Ogunshola

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives says it must regain the presidency it lost in 2015, as the seat of power had “become our party’s birth right”.

Rep. Chinda Kingsley, the leader of the minority caucus in the House, said this while briefing newsmen after the third meeting of PDP lawmakers in Abuja, on Tuesday.

“We are going back, as we resume the session to commence a strong, virile and purpose-driven opposition to give the people a voice in the parliament,” the Caucus said.

The lawmakers issued a three-months ultimatum to the Federal Government to normalise the security situation in the country.

According to him, government must immediately take steps to ensure that the security situation in the country is normalised.

“We x-rayed the security situation in our country and we resolved that we can no longer take this situation where Nigeria is today almost tagged as ‘one life, one minute silence’.

“After three-months, the caucus will take further steps to sensitise and mobilise Nigerians to take their security into their hands,” the legislators said.

He said the caucus also agreed to call on all party caucuses, the board of trustees, national executive committee and the national working committee of the party to embark on reconciliatory measures.

This, according to him, is with the view to resolve all litigations that are pending and have hindered the party’s quest for a substantive national Chairman.

He called on leaders of the PDP to continue to demonstrate unconditional loyalty to the party and ensure that the party is placed where she enjoyed the position of the largest party in Africa.

He said that PDP members in the House of Reps were united, indivisible, committed and out to perform their duty as the watchdog on behalf of the Nigerian people.(NAN)