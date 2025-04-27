2027: Reps Dep. Speaker canvasses S’East support for Tinubu’s re-election

Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, has urged people of South-East geo-political zone to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election by voting massively for him in 2027.

By EricJames Ochigbo

Kalu stated this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Press Affairs, Ms Udora Orizu, after hosting the Tinubu Mandate Support Group, Abia branch and Club 17 initiative on Saturday.

According to him, Tinubu deserves a second term, considering the successes he had recorded through bold economic, social and political reforms in the last two years.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a good product to be sold for a second term.

“I believed in him a long time ago, but he first believed in me; he started assisting me before I met him. I was one of those who went to meet him and begged him to run for president.

“I will continue to stand by him. He is a progressive Nigerian who wants to leave a legacy. He loves and is intentional about the country. He’s doing a lot that has never been done.

“Our business is to tell the people the good work of Tinubu’s administration. Igbo people should come together; let us give Tinubu all the support that he needs.

“We should invest our votes where there is progress and that is Tinubu. It is on his mandate that we are going to stand as Ndi Igbo. He came and started giving us relevance and brought us closer,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Tinubu Mandate Support Group, Mr Armstrong Okoronkwo, commended the deputy speaker for what he is doing as a representative in the National Assembly.

Okoronkwo said that the support group was working assiduously to ensure Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“We are happy to associate with you; our focus is to go from house to house to tell them about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We’re going to tell them what he is doing for South-East and for Abia in particular. The wisdom of supporting you for the office of deputy speaker has brightened our chances politically.

“We need your support to kick-start campaign for Tinubu because he is doing much and no one is talking to the people.

“If we can spread out and begin to talk to people, we will make good success. We are coming out as Igbo people to make sure we give him the needed support and ensure his re-election,” Okoronkwo said. (NAN)